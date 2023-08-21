New queue system launched for Central Okanagan fire evacuees

Photo: Brayden Ursel An evacuee sheltering at Kelowna's Prospera Place.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is rolling out a new way to process applications from wildfire evacuees seeking support.

The regional district said ESS reception centres have been experiencing “significant volumes” of people. More than 10,000 homes have been placed on evacuation order in the past three days.

On Monday, it was announced that a new queue system has been created to make the registration process easier at Royal Lepage Place.

Once you have registered for ESS online, if you need more services you must attend a reception centre. This queue service is currently only open at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

The registration desk will give you a coloured card with your queue number. Each colour holds up to 100 numbers.

You can check where you are in the queue by visiting “ESS Queue” link on the front page at cordemergency.ca.

On the webpage, you will see the colour the registration desk is currently serving and the upcoming colour block.

"This will help to give you an idea when you need to return to the registration area to sit down with an ESS volunteer who can help you," said the regional district.

Evacuees are encouraged to connect with family and friends for temporary accommodation. Those who have a place to stay should still register online and indicate if additional supports outside of lodging are needed.

After registering online, evacuees who need lodging or others supports can attend the reception centre nearest them to speak with an ESS volunteer. The three reception centres are:

Royal LePage Place at 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna

Kal Tire Place at 3445 43 Avenue in Vernon

Princess Margaret Secondary School, 120 Green Ave West, in Penticton

All reception centres are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna is NOT a reception centre. It is a group lodging centre, a location for reprieve from the smoke and is prioritized for evacuees.

The reception centres are experiencing significant volumes of people registering and volunteers are working to process applications for support as quickly as possible, said the regional district.

“ESS teams will get to everyone’s applications and patience is appreciated. Currently, the priority is for those needing lodging and accommodation. People who have other supports with family and friends are not required to visit a reception centre,” said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.