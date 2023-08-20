West Kelowna fire crews quickly doused grass fire on Carrington Rd.

Photo: Wayne Moore Fire crews douse grass fire in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna fire crews rushed to a grass fire in an empty lot in West Kelowna Sunday morning, extinguishing the blaze before it was able to spread.

The firefighters, no doubt already exhausted from their work on the McDougall Creek wildfire, responded to the fire off Carrington Road at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews were able to douse the fire before it grew too large.

As a result, Carrington is currently closed between the Winners and Gellatly Road.