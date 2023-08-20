Pool closed, recreation programs suspended due to wildfire emergency

Photo: Cindy White Recreation programs at the Jim Lind Arena are suspended due to the state of local emergency in West Kelowna.

The City of West Kelowna is suspending all indoor and outdoor recreation and culture services due to the state of local emergency for the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre is closed until Monday, at least. Arenas are closed for recreation, including the Jim Lind Arena and Royal Lepage Place.

Royal LePage place is however open as the Emergency Support Services reception centre for fire evacuees.

Other suspended recreation and culture programs include all summer camps, Park Play Day, and sports fields. Sunday night’s Music in the Park concert has also been postponed.

