West Kelowna residents grateful for local helicopter crews

Photo: Tina Pomponio A firefighting helicopter collecting water in Shannon Lake.

There has been a constant thump of helicopter blades over West Kelowna over the past three days as crews respond to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

On the southern flank of the fire, helicopters have been dipping into the water of Shannon Lake as they support an army of ground firefighters.

“I am an evacuee from the Tallus Ridge area and I know there is so much devastation happening around us but I just wanted to say a huge a thank you to all the people who are fighting these fires,” said Tina Pomponio.

“So I wanted to do a shout out to the helicopter pilot who was working in the Tallus Ridge Shannon Woods area this evening,” she continued, in an email to Castanet Saturday night.

“This person did an amazing job — the turnaround time for this pilot was about two minutes ten-ish seconds. So thankful for all the people who are working so hard to save our homes and possibly theirs as well.”

Earlier Saturday, in the Shannon Lake community Facebook group, an engineer for a West Kelowna based helicopter company says that many in the local industry are evacuated and working to protect their own neighbours’ homes.

Wildcat Helicopters, Valhalla Helicopters and Alpine Helicopters are all based in West Kelowna.

“We are so used to getting noise complaints 10 months a year because helicopters are noisy, but it sure makes it worth it when we hear the yells of people happy when we are flying when a fire is approaching the community,” said the engineer with Wildcat, in a post that received well over 100 comments of gratitude.

“West Kelowna is a very big hub of helicopter maintenance personnel and pilot personnel. Some of which have also lost their houses to this fire. We all appreciate the thank-yous that are being said, even though many of you do not know who you are thanking. It is not only our job but it is our passion. We will do the best we can to save everything we can.”

Last month, Valhalla Helicopters pilot Ryan Gould lost his life in a crash while fighting a wildfire in Alberta, illustrating the hazards these brave men and women in the sky face.