Rose Valley Water System users told not to consume water

Photo: City of West Kelowna A do-not-consume water notice has been issued for most of the Rose Valley Water system.

The City of West Kelowna has issued a do-not-consume notice for the Rose Valley Water System and stage four water restrictions city-wide due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Stage four water restrictions means no outdoor water use.

The entire Rose Valley System, with the exception of Sunnyside-Pritchard, are impacted by the do-not-consume notice. That means you should not drink the water under any circumstances, even after boiling.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund says multiple structures have burned in the Rose Valley Water System area and water is “freely flowing from those structures now.”

“It has depleted the water supply in that area, so, the reservoirs are no longer full, and we need to conserve what little water remains in those reservoirs for firefighting purposes,” Brolund said.

“Often you know, people hear about these warnings or these orders and don't think it applies to them. But it does, I need the water in those reservoirs.”

“Please reduce your consumption, stop watering outside throughout the community,” Brolund pleaded

“And if you're on the Rose Valley Water System. Do not consume the water there.”

An interactive map of West Kelowna water systems is here.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the do not consume water order. Bring clean bottles for filling.

Westbank First Nation issued a similar do-not-consume notice for for IR #10.

Due to the proximity of the wildfire, staff removed chlorine containers from the area. Raw water is still be available to help with fire protection, but the water is not consumable for humans.