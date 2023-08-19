McDougall Creek wildfire still too active to start assessing structural damage and evacuation orders

UDPATE 12:50 p.m.

The “army” of firefighters battling the McDougall Creek wildfire in the streets of West Kelowna were granted a slight reprieve Friday night, but only when compared to the brutal night prior.

“We were still fighting structure fires at the same time across the community,” said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund. “To call that a reprieve, it just boggles my mind.”

He said that while the wind died down and the fire’s glow was less dramatic, “don't think for a second that it wasn't totally unprecedented last night after a totally unprecedented day of firefighting yesterday.”

Those sentiments were echoed by the BC Wildfire Service at a news conference Saturday morning.

Jerrad Schroeder with BCWS said the fire’s activity was “subdued compared to the previous night” but still “significantly higher than normal.”

Schroeder said the fire spent most of Friday night burning at rank two and three (out of six) downslope in the Smith Creek and Bartley Road areas. Sixty structure protection personnel worked overnight.

He said they expect to see more warm and dry conditions on the fire Saturday, but much less windy than the past two days. Provincial crews are working on getting a more accurate map and size of the fire, which was last estimated at 10,500 hectares, but is now much larger.

Brolund said there are 127 structural firefighters and 41 firetrucks working the day shift Saturday. “We are an army out there.”

Brolund said Friday was, again, one of the most difficult days of firefighting his department has ever faced. Homes were lost, but many more were saved.

The Rose Valley Water Treatment plant, a $75 million project nearing completion, was directly threatened by the fire.

“It's going to make an immense difference to our community when it gets turned on — and we were not going to let it burn down,” Brolund said, explaining the fire “burned over” the plant on Friday, but it was saved and undamaged.

“$10,000 worth of sprinklers and pumps that were put on that building over the last two days saved a $75 million asset,” he said.

Brolund says it is still too soon to say how many structures have been lost to the fire.

“We will start counting the number of houses when we stop fighting the fires that are burning today. Soon as we know, we'll share the information, we will find a way to do it so that people get an official notification, and they're able to begin to process it.”

He said they are working today to build a dedicated task force to start to asses the destruction, but many areas are still unsafe due to downed power lines and the toxic hazards related to house fires.

“I think it's become evident that this event is going to leave a long lasting scar on our community. But I am already seeing how our community is coming together,” Brolund added.

Brolund said he simply does not know when people in evacuation order zones will be able to return home.

“We are working hard to get these fires out and to make it safe for the public so that you can go home as quickly as possible,” he said, noting his own family and the “majority” of his staff have also been evacuated.

“As soon as we can get people back safely, it will be a staged return. Not everyone will go back at the same time. But we'll work through it together.”

He commended the coordination of municipal firefighters, from across the province, had in joining his team and the BC Wildfire Service on the front lines.

He recalled crews deploying to a street where three homes were burning next to each other.

“At the same time our crews were fighting it on the ground. Their crews were flying above in helicopters dropping water on the same fire. There are unprecedented firefighting tactics that are taking place out there,” he said.

“The way that we were, as a result, save hundreds of homes is just absolutely amazing.”

ORIGINAL 9:10 a.m.

Helicopters continue to bucket the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna Saturday morning, as the winds have appeared to have slowed, for now.

After the winds shifted Friday, pushing the fire back to the south and west directions, a number of West Kelowna homes were hit by the blaze. Some of the burning homes were visible from Highway 97, near Westside Road.

But while fire behaviour was aggressive Friday afternoon, the winds appear to have slowed Saturday morning and fire behaviour appears to have calmed down.

Heavy smoke sits over the Valley, making it hard to tell just how hard many neighbourhoods were hit overnight. Some homes above Westside Road have been completely destroyed. But many homes in the area near Highway 97 are still standing, despite the aggressive growth seen Friday.

Thursday night, a number of homes were destroyed in the Traders Cove and Bear Creek Road areas. Fire officials have yet to release any estimate of just how many homes have been impacted.

Over towards Rose Valley, smoke is visible near homes Saturday morning, but it's hard to tell whether or not the fire made its way into the neighbourhood.

Rose Valley, along with much of West Kelowna north of Highway 97, remains under evacuation order.

Castanet has reached out to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre and the BC Wildfire Service for more information about firefighting efforts through the night.