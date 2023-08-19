McDougall Creek fire behaviour appears to have calmed Saturday morning

Helicopters continue to bucket the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna Saturday morning, as the winds have appeared to have slowed, for now.

After the winds shifted Friday, pushing the fire back to the south and west directions, a number of West Kelowna homes were hit by the blaze. Some of the burning homes were visible from Highway 97, near Westside Road.

But while fire behaviour was aggressive Friday afternoon, the winds appear to have slowed Saturday morning and fire behaviour appears to have calmed down.

Heavy smoke sits over the Valley, making it hard to tell just how hard many neighbourhoods were hit overnight. Some homes above Westside Road have been completely destroyed. But many homes in the area near Highway 97 are still standing, despite the aggressive growth seen Friday.

Thursday night, a number of homes were destroyed in the Traders Cove and Bear Creek Road areas. Fire officials have yet to release any estimate of just how many homes have been impacted.

Over towards Rose Valley, smoke is visible near homes Saturday morning, but it's hard to tell whether or not the fire made its way into the neighbourhood.

Rose Valley, along with much of West Kelowna north of Highway 97, remains under evacuation order.

Castanet has reached out to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre and the BC Wildfire Service for more information about firefighting efforts through the night.