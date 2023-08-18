'Like 100 years of firefighting in one night': The battle for West Kelowna, in quotes

Photo: The Canadian Press People wear masks due to poor air quality as smoke from the McDougall Creek wildfire fills the air in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Here's what some people are saying about the unfolding wildfire disaster in the Okanagan, where the McDougall Creek fire has forced thousands of people to evacuate from West Kelowna. The blaze has destroyed a significant number of properties.

"It was a devastating night last night, probably the toughest of my career. We fought hard last night to protect our community. It was like 100 years of firefighting in one night."

— West Kelowna fire Chief Jason Brolund

"To see the fire jumped a lake like that was unreal … And within eight minutes, it felt like a quarter of the mountain was on fire …

“There were people that can’t go anywhere. They think their houses burned down, but they are not sure. You can just see this look on their face."

— West Kelowna photographer Darren Hull

"’It's probably the worst wildfire I’ve ever recorded just because of the human impact … It's a bit like spitting on a campfire when you have a fire that intense. It's very discouraging to see how you just can't slow it down."

— Calgary resident and weather specialist Kyle Brittain.

"It got scary last night, just because as the sun sets, you can really see what's happening. The fire started cresting the ridge just above our house that came down to the Rose Valley, the lake and reservoir and whatnot, and it started to crest that mountain … We slept maybe two hours."

— West Kelowna resident Alesha Campbell

"Our hearts are with the people, communities and First Nations adversely affected by wildfires in B.C. It was a devastating evening fighting fires and working to protect people and homes, with extremely difficult and rapidly evolving conditions continuing today."

— B.C. Premier David Eby

"It looks like it's everywhere, the whole mountains. They haven't really painted a picture of exactly what has been lost, but you can see devastation … Today, it's really hitting me how many people I know who have already possibly lost their home. There is a good possibility that my neighbourhood could be next."

— West Kelowna resident Carrie Friesen

"We saw the lower building start to burn and we could hear explosions … It was crazy … You'd drive along and there'd be a house gone and then you drive along and there'd be like a tree on fire in the middle of rocks."

— West Kelowna resident Les York, who watched from his boat as Lake Okanagan Resort burned