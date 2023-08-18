WFN issues a do not consume water order for IR #10

Photo: WFN WFN IR #10 Do not consume order

Westbank First Nation has issued a 'Do Not Consume Order' for IR #10.

"Due to the proximity of the McDougall Creek Wildfire to the pump house on WFN IR #10, WFN utilities staff is removing the chlorine containers from this location to ensure the health and safety of first responders and the general public," a press release said.

This will leave no ability to consume the water on this system as there will be no treatment process once this is removed.

"The pump house will be guarded in hopes that we might be able to save the structure, but the largest risk is trying to be removed by staff before the fire arrives," WFN added.

Raw water will still be available to help with fire protection, but the water is not consumable for humans.

The area affected is highlighted on the map above.