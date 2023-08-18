McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight, destroying many homes

There have been “significant” structure losses on the west side of Okanagan Lake following the terrifying growth of the McDougall Creek wildfire overnight.
During a press conference Friday morning, RDCO Chair Loyal Woolridge said they're still working to assess the losses, but the bulk of the losses have come from the Traders Cove and Bear Lake Road areas. He said there has been no reported loss of life at this time.
Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders due to the fire, and Woolridge noted that the city is far from “out of the woods.”
“Last night could very well be a preview of what's to come over the coming days,” he said.
West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund called it a “devastating night,” and one of the toughest nights of his career.
“We knew that it was going to be bad ... this is what we planned for and what we practised for, but it was exponentially worse than we had expected,” Brolund said. “It's not done. The crews are dug in right now at 10 in the morning, the same way they were dug in at 2 in the morning, trying still madly to save the houses that are threatened.
“Today's going to be a challenging day again, the winds are stronger than they were yesterday.”
He spoke of a firefight he and his crew were involved in at the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.
“Last night I joined my men and women on the ground at about 2 a.m. and we undertook one of the biggest firefights I've ever been a part of in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood,” Brolund said.
“Night turned to day because of the orange glow of the clouds from the fire that was happening. The firefighters who fought that fire held that ground, they saved homes too numerous to list in West Kelowna Estates and I'm incredibly proud of the work that was done.”
But despite their best efforts, many homes were lost.
“I just stepped off a helicopter flight [over the fire area] and it's gut-wrenching,” he said.
Brolund noted that crews were able to protect important infrastructure in the Rose Valley area, including the dam, chlorinator, and newly built water treatment plant.
The firefight Friday morning is as significant as what occurred overnight, he said.
“We need to stop this fire before it continues any further,” Brolund said.
UPDATE 8:50 a.m.
New evacuation orders have been put in place as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire.
The new orders include properties north of Nahun to, but not including La Casa.
Residents in that area are asked to leave immediately.
"It's critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area," the Emergency Operation Centre stated in a news release.
Those evacuees are asked to register online or check in at the the information centre set up at Kal Tire Place.
All other evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect.
UPDATE 8:35 a.m.
The McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
According to new information from the BC Wildfire Service the McDougall Creek fire is now estimated at 6,800 hectares.
The fire was last mapped at 1,100 hectares early Thursday evening.
The Emergency Operations Centre did confirm overnight some structures were lost due to the fast moving fire.
More information is expected during a 10 a.m. news briefing.
ORIGINAL 7:35 a.m.
The McDougall Creek wildfire is expected to grow in size following a tense, wind-driven evening.
The fire was mapped at 1,100 hectares early Thursday evening but that size is expected to increase once officials get a better look from the air Friday morning.
The Emergency Operations Centre did confirm early Friday morning several structures did burn as the fire raced down the slope toward Okanagan Lake.
Westside Road is closed in both directions and access roads to Rose Valley are also closed off.
DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory for Highway 97 between Glenrosa Road and the William R Bennett Bridge. While the highway remains open motorists are being advised to be prepared for short notice closures due to the fire.
New information from BCWS and the West Kelowna Fire Department is expected later this morning.
Early Friday morning the Emergency Operation Centre did confirm some structures had been lost as the fire spread down the slope toward Okanagan Lake.
No new evacuations have been ordered since late Thursday evening. At the present time 2,462 properties have been evacuated with another 4,801 on evacuation alert.
Click here to view the map of those on evacuation order or alert.
Anyone who has been evacuated are urged to register either online or at one of the three reception centres set up in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon.
The following have been set up as reception centres:
- Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna
- Kal Tire Place, 3445 43rd Avenue in Vernon
- Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Ave in Kelowna
Further updates are expected at 10 a.m.