McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight, destroying many homes

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

There have been “significant” structure losses on the west side of Okanagan Lake following the terrifying growth of the McDougall Creek wildfire overnight.

During a press conference Friday morning, RDCO Chair Loyal Woolridge said they're still working to assess the losses, but the bulk of the losses have come from the Traders Cove and Bear Lake Road areas. He said there has been no reported loss of life at this time.

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders due to the fire, and Woolridge noted that the city is far from “out of the woods.”

“Last night could very well be a preview of what's to come over the coming days,” he said.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund called it a “devastating night,” and one of the toughest nights of his career.

“We knew that it was going to be bad ... this is what we planned for and what we practised for, but it was exponentially worse than we had expected,” Brolund said. “It's not done. The crews are dug in right now at 10 in the morning, the same way they were dug in at 2 in the morning, trying still madly to save the houses that are threatened.

“Today's going to be a challenging day again, the winds are stronger than they were yesterday.”

He spoke of a firefight he and his crew were involved in at the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

“Last night I joined my men and women on the ground at about 2 a.m. and we undertook one of the biggest firefights I've ever been a part of in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood,” Brolund said.

“Night turned to day because of the orange glow of the clouds from the fire that was happening. The firefighters who fought that fire held that ground, they saved homes too numerous to list in West Kelowna Estates and I'm incredibly proud of the work that was done.”

But despite their best efforts, many homes were lost.

“I just stepped off a helicopter flight [over the fire area] and it's gut-wrenching,” he said.

Brolund noted that crews were able to protect important infrastructure in the Rose Valley area, including the dam, chlorinator, and newly built water treatment plant.

The firefight Friday morning is as significant as what occurred overnight, he said.

“We need to stop this fire before it continues any further,” Brolund said.

Photo: Alana Archer The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Friday morning.

UPDATE 8:50 a.m.