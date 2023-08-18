Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 8:50 a.m.

New evacuation orders have been put in place as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The new orders include properties north of Nahun to, but not including La Casa.

Residents in that area are asked to leave immediately.

"It's critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area," the Emergency Operation Centre stated in a news release.

Those evacuees are asked to register online or check in at the the information centre set up at Kal Tire Place.

All other evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect.

UPDATE 8:35 a.m.

The McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.

According to new information from the BC Wildfire Service the McDougall Creek fire is now estimated at 6,800 hectares.

The fire was last mapped at 1,100 hectares early Thursday evening.

The Emergency Operations Centre did confirm overnight some structures were lost due to the fast moving fire.

More information is expected during a 10 a.m. news briefing.

ORIGINAL 7:35 a.m.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is expected to grow in size following a tense, wind-driven evening.

The fire was mapped at 1,100 hectares early Thursday evening but that size is expected to increase once officials get a better look from the air Friday morning.

The Emergency Operations Centre did confirm early Friday morning several structures did burn as the fire raced down the slope toward Okanagan Lake.

Westside Road is closed in both directions and access roads to Rose Valley are also closed off.

DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory for Highway 97 between Glenrosa Road and the William R Bennett Bridge. While the highway remains open motorists are being advised to be prepared for short notice closures due to the fire.

New information from BCWS and the West Kelowna Fire Department is expected later this morning.

No new evacuations have been ordered since late Thursday evening. At the present time 2,462 properties have been evacuated with another 4,801 on evacuation alert.

Click here to view the map of those on evacuation order or alert.

Anyone who has been evacuated are urged to register either online or at one of the three reception centres set up in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon.

The following have been set up as reception centres:

Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna

Kal Tire Place, 3445 43rd Avenue in Vernon

Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Ave in Kelowna

Further updates are expected at 10 a.m.