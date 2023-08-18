Evacuation orders, alerts expand in West Kelowna due to McDougall Creek fire

Contributed

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says properties on Westbank First Nation IR#10 have been placed on evacuation order.

This includes all properties on that reserve north of the highway, according to the regional district’s evacuation map.

“It’s critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area,” said the regional district.

Impacted streets include:

BEACH VIEW LANE

LINDLEY DR

BEAR CREEK RD

LINDLEY RD

BROOKSIDE PL

MARINA WAY

CAWSTON AVE

MARINA WAY E

CREST RIDGE LANE

NANCEE WAY

FERRY WHARF RD

NANCEE WAY CRT

HARBOUR GREEN RD

OKANAGAN LAKE

HARBOUR POINTE LANE

OLD FERRY WHARF RD

HARBOUR VIEW BLVD

ROSIE DR

HARBOUR VIEW CRES

SOOKINCHUTE CRT

HIGHWAY 97

SPLAND RD

HIGHWAY 97 S

VIEWPOINT CRES

HIGHWAY 97 S

VIEWPOINT DR

HORIZON DR

WATERS EDGE LANE

KATHERINE RD

WESTSIDE RD

LAKE BREEZE RD

WESTSIDE RD S

LAKE VISTA DR

LAKE VISTA RD

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

Live video is showing more homes burning in the area north the Westside Road and Highway 97 interchange.

The homes that are burning appear to be on the hillside above Westside Road.

UPDATE: 4:32 p.m.

Air support continues to tackle the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

The wind has shifted southwest, and the fire has quickly spread to homes in the area north of Highway 97 near Westside Rd.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund spoke earlier today on his fear of embers sparking new fires in the area.

There is speculation that an ember from the McDougall Creek wildfire travelled across the lake and started the additional wildfires in Kelowna's Clifton Rd. area, as well as Lake Country.

Environment Canada says winds are expected to reach up to 50 kilometres per hour tonight.

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.

Additional West Kelowna neighbourhoods have been added to the Central Okanagan evacuation alert map.

Parts of Glenrosa are now on alert, in addition to Casa Loma, the Tomat Avenue neighbourhood and larger parts of Smith Creek and the Dominion Road area.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has not issued a formal release yet, but the interactive evacuation map is here. Those on alert should pack their bags and prepare to leave on no notice.

UDPATE 3:45 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has updated it evacuation order map to include more areas of West Kelowna previously on alert.

The emergency operations centre has not issued a formal notice yet, but the map indicates the Shannon Lake neighbourhood north of Shannon Lake Road and Shannon Lake itself is being evacuated.

Firefighting helicopters are bucketing in Shannon Lake and the fire has crested the mountain ridge over the community.

An interactive map of evacuation zones in the Central Okanagan is here.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

A new evacuation order has been put in place for the Tallus Ridge area in West Kelowna, to the south of the McDougall Creek fire, and the La Casa and Fintry areas, to the north of the fire.

The rapidly growing wildfire has forced thousands of people from their homes over the past 24 hours and the latest evacuation orders come north of Shannon Lake in the Tallus Ridge development, and for properties north of Terrace Mountain Road, along Westside Road, including La Casa and Fintry Provincial Park

Those under an evacuation order must leave their home immediately due to the threat of the fire.

The McDougall Creek wildfire has destroyed dozens of homes so far.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

There have been “significant” structure losses on the west side of Okanagan Lake following the terrifying growth of the McDougall Creek wildfire overnight. During a press conference Friday morning, RDCO Chair Loyal Woolridge said they're still working to assess the losses, but the bulk of the losses have come from the Traders Cove and Bear Lake Road areas. He said there has been no reported loss of life at this time. Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders due to the fire, and Woolridge noted that the city is far from “out of the woods.” “Last night could very well be a preview of what's to come over the coming days,” he said. West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund called it a “devastating night,” and one of the toughest nights of his career. “We knew that it was going to be bad ... this is what we planned for and what we practised for, but it was exponentially worse than we had expected,” Brolund said. “It's not done. The crews are dug in right now at 10 in the morning, the same way they were dug in at 2 in the morning, trying still madly to save the houses that are threatened. “Today's going to be a challenging day again, the winds are stronger than they were yesterday.” He spoke of a firefight he and his crew were involved in at the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood. “Last night I joined my men and women on the ground at about 2 a.m. and we undertook one of the biggest firefights I've ever been a part of in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood,” Brolund said. “Night turned to day because of the orange glow of the clouds from the fire that was happening. The firefighters who fought that fire held that ground, they saved homes too numerous to list in West Kelowna Estates and I'm incredibly proud of the work that was done.” But despite their best efforts, many homes were lost. “I just stepped off a helicopter flight [over the fire area] and it's gut-wrenching,” he said. Brolund noted that crews were able to protect important infrastructure in the Rose Valley area, including the dam, chlorinator, and newly built water treatment plant. The firefight Friday morning is as significant as what occurred overnight, he said. “We need to stop this fire before it continues any further,” Brolund said. Photo: Alana Archer The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Friday morning. UPDATE 8:50 a.m.

New evacuation orders have been put in place as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The new orders include properties north of Nahun to, but not including La Casa.

Residents in that area are asked to leave immediately.

"It's critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area," the Emergency Operation Centre stated in a news release.

Those evacuees are asked to register online or check in at the the information centre set up at Kal Tire Place.

All other evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect.

UPDATE 8:35 a.m.

The McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.

According to new information from the BC Wildfire Service the McDougall Creek fire is now estimated at 6,800 hectares.

The fire was last mapped at 1,100 hectares early Thursday evening.

The Emergency Operations Centre did confirm overnight some structures were lost due to the fast moving fire.

More information is expected during a 10 a.m. news briefing.

ORIGINAL 7:35 a.m.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is expected to grow in size following a tense, wind-driven evening.

The fire was mapped at 1,100 hectares early Thursday evening but that size is expected to increase once officials get a better look from the air Friday morning.

The Emergency Operations Centre did confirm early Friday morning several structures did burn as the fire raced down the slope toward Okanagan Lake.

Westside Road is closed in both directions and access roads to Rose Valley are also closed off.

DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory for Highway 97 between Glenrosa Road and the William R Bennett Bridge. While the highway remains open motorists are being advised to be prepared for short notice closures due to the fire.

New information from BCWS and the West Kelowna Fire Department is expected later this morning.

Early Friday morning the Emergency Operation Centre did confirm some structures had been lost as the fire spread down the slope toward Okanagan Lake.

No new evacuations have been ordered since late Thursday evening. At the present time 2,462 properties have been evacuated with another 4,801 on evacuation alert.

Click here to view the map of those on evacuation order or alert.

Anyone who has been evacuated are urged to register either online or at one of the three reception centres set up in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon.

The following have been set up as reception centres:

Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna

Kal Tire Place, 3445 43rd Avenue in Vernon

Prospera Place, 1223 Water Street in Kelowna

Further updates are expected at 10 a.m.