Power outage remains for some homes within evacuation area

Photo: BC Hydro

The power remains out at some properties within the evacuation zone on both sides of Okanagan Lake.

In the area of the McDougall Creek wildfire, 276 homes serviced by BC Hydro still have no power. A majority of those are along Westside Road north of Lindley Drive stretching all the way up to Traders Cove.

Some properties along Bear Lake Main west of Westside Road also have no power.

A half dozen homes serviced by FortisBC in North Clifton Road area are also without power as a result of fires burning in that area.

They are also within the evacuation zone.

More than 1,000 properties have been evacuated as a result of the McDougall Creek fire and several more in the North Clifton Road and Still Pond area of Kelowna.