Extent of devastation caused by McDougall Creek wildfire still unclear

Photo: Gregory Dahms The McDougall Creek fire on Thursday night.

The extent of devastation caused by the McDougall Creek wildfire should be known later this morning after an all-night battle for fire crews.

Emergency officials confirmed overnight that structures had been lost in both West Kelowna and the regional district, hours after images and photos started circulating of homes going up in flames in the Westside Road area.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said an assessment would take place in the morning and a detailed update would be live streamed at 10 a.m.

It is not known at this point if homes were damaged when another wildfire erupted in the north Clifton Road area sometime before 10 p.m. Thursday night, forcing an entire new wave of evacuations on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

In an interview with Castanet News shortly after midnight, Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting said fire departments from across the Okanagan and beyond sent crews to help battle both fires. A truck from as far as Hope was spotted by a Castanet reporter.

Whiting suggested the fire fight will stretch well into Friday and residents need to continue to stay aware of emergency alerts.

“They need to reach out to others in the community and offer help — help each other because a lot of people are being impacted here today,” he said.

“Definitely our hearts are with them. We're really hoping that the community helps each other out so that we can together get through the next couple of days.”

Emergency Social Service reception centres are expected to reopen in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon this morning. Overnight, an evacuee shelter was set up at Kelowna’s Prospera Place for those who had nowhere to go overnight.

As of 3 a.m., there were 2,462 properties are under evacuation order and 4,801 properties under evacuation alert. An interactive map of evacuation zones is here.

Castanet will continue to provide constant coverage of the fires with updates to this story.