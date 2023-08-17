Residents in parts of West Kelowna packing their bags as evacuation orders issued

Evacuation orders are underway as the McDougall Creek wildfire approaches West Kelowna.

Residents living on Lenz Road or around the Bartley Road area are quickly packing their things and evacuating. A couple evacuating the area stopped and took a moment to talk to Castanet about their quick getaway.

“They said we are now on evacuation order. We’re packed and we’ve got a room booked at the Days Inn in Kelowna,” said Sharon of West Kelowna.

When asked if they were packed and ready to go, Sharon stayed optimistic and joked that she’d like to take the house with her.

A nearby neighbour shared the same optimism as she packed her belongings, got her dog in the car, and went to stay at a friend's house.

“I’m optimistic… They just came now and said that the alert is over and that it’s a full evacuation now. I was hoping we wouldn’t have to, but I have my dog's food and a few things [packed]. I have places to go, so I’m OK.”

The McDougall Creek wildfire was first discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and is now burning at 1,100 hectares.

Live updates of the wildfire can be found here.