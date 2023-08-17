Plans in place to protect Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant from looming wildfire

Photo: City of West Kelowna Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

Plans have been put in place to protect West Kelowna's largest asset, the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

The plant, which is still under construction and expects to come on line in the next few months, is in the vicinity of the McDougall Creek fire.

City chief administrative officer says they are working with the province and own municipal firefighters to set up a structural protection unit "that will be protecting the facility and most of the community if that fire starts dropping down."

"Our number one priority is the safety of our residents, making sure as the fire approaches within our boundaries and homes we get them out first.

"From a protection of assets, Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant is the number one asset in the line of fire."

Gipps says the same process will be taken with the Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said crews have begun the process of protecting the water treatment plant and other infrastructure in the area such as power lines, roads and schools.

Winds are expected to pick up this afternoon as weather patterns begin to shift.

Gipps, who is also manning the Emergency Operations Centre, says depending on the winds, it's expected the fire could cross the plateau very quickly pull down into one of the draws and potentially closer to the community.