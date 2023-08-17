Four West Kelowna regional parks closed due to wildfire

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo Rose Valley Reservoir

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has closed four regional parks due to the McDougall Creek Fire outside West Kelowna.

The parks impacted by the shutdown include Traders Cover Regional Park, Raymer Bay Regional Park, Rose Valley Regional Park, as well as Upper Glen Canyon Regional Park from lower Glenrosa to Smith Creek.

RDCO says the closures were put in place to protect public safety and to limit the number of people in the evacuation alert area. Residents are asked to respect signage, watch for barricades and stay out of the parks until further notice.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire was discovered on Tuesday and is located approximately 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna.

The fire is currently deemed out of control and an evacuation alert has been issued for 4,800 properties in portions of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

