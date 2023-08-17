McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna grows to 300 hectares

UPDATE 11 a.m.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire burning above Rose Valley has now grown to 300 hectares in size.

Kamloops fire information officer Taylor Wallace says heavy smoke and poor visibility in the area Wednesday did not allow aircraft to get an accurate reading on the size of the fire. The size is up from 64 hectares this morning.

BC Wildfire says the fire remains approximately 10 kilometres from West Kelowna.

According to Wallace, 21 ground personnel at the fire are working mainly along the northwest flank of the fire where they are seeing Rank 3 fire activity which is a moderately vigorous ground fire.

Three helicopters and air tankers are working from above.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund is touring the fire by helicopter. Castanet will speak with Brolund at noon.

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 10 a.m.

According to the latest information from the BC Wildfire Service, the McDougall Creek wildfire remains mapped at 64 hectares in size.

The fire, which was initially spotted late Monday afternoon remains about 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna above Rose Valley.

Visibility has remained a challenge due to smoke in the area. Yesterday, the fire was displaying Rank 3 behaviour with pockets of Rank 4, meaning a moderate to highly vigorous surface fire.

Ground crews and air support are again hitting the fire Thursday. Both BCWS and West Kelowna fire crews are working the fire.

Evacuation alerts put in place Wednesday evening for 4,800 properties remains in effect until further notice.

Photo: BCWS McDougall Creek wildfire

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund wants to remind everyone in West Kelowna who is on evacuation alert to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

"It's definitely a pretty dynamic situation," he told Castanet Thursday morning.

"We are really looking at challenging weather conditions for the next 24 hours. We're watching the winds very closely. And we're doing everything we can to be prepared."

He says firefighters will be out in the neighbourhoods today preparing the community.

"There are many different agencies involved at this point, the wildfire service, the RCMP, our public works, just to name a few planning and executing those plans to get our community ready."

"Should that fire come to town — it is likely that this fire will grow exponentially in the next 12 to 24 hours and we want people to understand, not to panic, but to take the time to get ready," Brolund said.

Brolund advises people on evacuation alert to use the time to prepare and visit the BC FireSmart website for a list of last-minute things to do in the event of a full evacuation alert being issued.

He says if the evacuation alerts turn into orders, the public should pay attention to emergency notices and information.

"Because it's likely that it won't be all at once and people will have to pay close attention. If they're asked to leave, we need them to leave."

Brolund said homeowners in interface areas can also be doing last second things around the home to make their properties more resilient to fire. FireSmart tips are here.

The provincial government is holding a wildfire news conference at 11 a.m.

Photo: Jason Pettyjohn The McDougall Creek fire on Thursday from Upper Sundance Drive in Shannon Lake.

UPDATE 9 a.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre will be holding a briefing session Thursday morning at 10 a.m. where decision makers including the BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire and BC Hydro will discuss plans for more than 10,000 residents who have been placed on evacuation alert overnight,

"It is a bit of a weather-driven (event) and it depends on what the winds do, so we're just we're planning," said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations spokesperson Keri O'Rourke.

"We've got a great team together for advanced planning, they're working hard coordinating with all agencies, these are the people that you want in the room when something like that is happening."

O'Rourke says they will have more info to share after the 10 a.m. meeting.

Despite this only being an evacuation alert CORD, is also advising those who are in the evacuation alert areas to register early in the event that an evacuation order is issued. An interactive map of the evacuation alert area impacting 4,800 properties is here.

Environment Canada is forecasting strong winds this afternoon with the wind becoming southwest 20 km/h and gusting to 50 near noon. Those winds are expected to continue throughout the evening and into the night before calming down near midnight.

The McDougall Creek fire is still estimated at 64 hectares.

Photo: Alina Kozevnikov The McDougall Creek fire on Wednesday evening.

ORIGINAL 5:57 a.m.

It was a nervous night for 4,800 property owners of West Kelowna after they were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday as the McDougall Creek wildfire crept closer to the community.

As of Wednesday evening the fire had grown to 64 hectares in size and sent a huge smoke plume towering over the Central Okanagan.

The alert comes as high winds are forecast today and Friday that could worsen fire conditions.

Portions of Westbank First Nation and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area are also under alert.

Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

"Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns," the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said Wednesday night.

Bear Creek Provincial Park is also under an evacuation alert, and campers have been advised that “the area is an active wildfire zone and be ready to leave the area.”

The fire doubled in size in just a few hours Wednesday.

It's burning about 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna and remains out of control.

It rained ash and burned twigs down on many homes through the evening.

Helicopters were bucketing water from the Rose Valley Reservoir.

Areas under alert include:

Bartley Road

Bear Creek Provincial Park

Pine Point

Raymer Bay

Rose Valley

Sailview Bay

Shannon Woods

Smith Creek

Tallus Ridge

Traders Cove

West Kelowna Estates

West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10

Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site

We'll have further updates throughout the day.