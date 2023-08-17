4,800 properties in West Kelowna remain on evacuation alert after McDougall Creek wildfire doubled in size

Photo: Alina Kozevnikov

UPDATE 9 a.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre will be holding a briefing session Thursday morning at 10 a.m. where decision makers including the BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire and BC Hydro will discuss plans for more than 10,000 residents who have been placed on evacuation alert overnight,

"It is a bit of a weather-driven (event) and it depends on what the winds do, so we're just we're planning," said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations spokesperson Keri O'Rourke.

"We've got a great team together for advanced planning, they're working hard coordinating with all agencies, these are the people that you want in the room when something like that is happening."

O'Rourke says they will have more info to share after the 10 a.m. meeting.

Despite this only being an evacuation alert CORD, is also advising those who are in the evacuation alert areas to register early in the event that an evacuation order is issued. An interactive map of the evacuation alert area impacting 4,800 properties is here.

Environment Canada is forecasting strong winds this afternoon with the wind becoming southwest 20 km/h and gusting to 50 near noon. Those winds are expected to continue throughout the evening and into the night before calming down near midnight.

The McDougall Creek fire is still estimated at 64 hectares.

ORIGINAL 5:57 a.m.

It was a nervous night for 4,800 property owners of West Kelowna after they were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday as the McDougall Creek wildfire crept closer to the community.

As of Wednesday evening the fire had grown to 64 hectares in size and sent a huge smoke plume towering over the Central Okanagan.

The alert comes as high winds are forecast today and Friday that could worsen fire conditions.

Portions of Westbank First Nation and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area are also under alert.

Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

"Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns," the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said Wednesday night.

Bear Creek Provincial Park is also under an evacuation alert, and campers have been advised that “the area is an active wildfire zone and be ready to leave the area.”

The fire doubled in size in just a few hours Wednesday.

It's burning about 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna and remains out of control.

It rained ash and burned twigs down on many homes through the evening.

Helicopters were bucketing water from the Rose Valley Reservoir.

Areas under alert include:

Bartley Road

Bear Creek Provincial Park

Pine Point

Raymer Bay

Rose Valley

Sailview Bay

Shannon Woods

Smith Creek

Tallus Ridge

Traders Cove

West Kelowna Estates

West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10

Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site

We'll have further updates throughout the day.