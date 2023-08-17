4,800 in West Kelowna remain on evacuation alert after McDougall Creek wildfire doubled in size

Photo: Alina Kozevnikov

It was a nervous night for 4,800 residents of West Kelowna after they were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday as the McDougall Creek wildfire crept closer to the community.

As of Wednesday evening the fire had grown to 64 hectares in size and sent a huge smoke plume towering over the Central Okanagan.

The alert comes as high winds are forecast today and Friday that could worsen fire conditions.

Portions of Westbank First Nation and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area are also under alert.

Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

"Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns," the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said Wednesday night.

Bear Creek Provincial Park is also under an evacuation alert, and campers have been advised that “the area is an active wildfire zone and be ready to leave the area.”

The fire doubled in size in just a few hours Wednesday.

It's burning about 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna and remains out of control.

It rained ash and burned twigs down on many homes through the evening.

Helicopters were bucketing water from the Rose Valley Reservoir.

Areas under alert include:

Bartley Road

Bear Creek Provincial Park

Pine Point

Raymer Bay

Rose Valley

Sailview Bay

Shannon Woods

Smith Creek

Tallus Ridge

Traders Cove

West Kelowna Estates

West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10

Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site

We'll have further updates throughout the day.