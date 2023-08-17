Bear strolls through Traders Cove area to take a dip and have a drink

Rob Gibson

A West Kelowna woman had a special wildlife encounter Wednesday morning.

Jeanine Reiss tells Castanet she spotted a bear near her Traders Cove home on Tuesday, and Wednesday morning she saw what she believes is the same bear heading towards Okanagan Lake.

"It just came down the hill this morning and went for a dip. It walked in, hesitated a little bit and then it just took a full plunge and then just sat there for a bit," says Reiss.

The video taken with a Canon zoom lens shows the bear submerged past its shoulders soaking up the water and having a drink.

"It just went in and just sat there for a bit and relaxed. Then it came back out and walked back up the hill. I think it's got a den up there somewhere," Reiss says.

There are many bears in the Okanagan, but Reiss believes she has seen this bear before.

"I've seen it once before. I think actually that it's a her because I saw a similar bear a couple of days ago with a cub," says Reiss. "I don't know for sure because this time it was on its own but it just moseyed on down and then just cooled down in the lake."