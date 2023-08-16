Three helicopters bucketing wildfire northwest of West Kelowna

UDPATE: 2:40 p.m.

Fire crews continue to fight the wildfire burning in the hills above West Kelowna, as three helicopters bucket water on it from the Rose Valley Reservoir.

Video taken from the Rose Valley Regional Park Wednesday afternoon shows a helicopter filling up its bucket. Smoke across the region initially grounded the air support Wednesday morning, but the three helicopters are now assisting.

"They're able to fly a bit lower than where the smoke has been, so they've been able to get in there and support crews on the ground," said Fire Information Officer Taylor Wallace.

Twenty-three firefighters are working on the ground Wednesday, fighting the four-hectare fire. The blaze has been displaying Rank 3 behaviour, with a few pockets of Rank 4.

It was first discovered Tuesday evening.

Photo: BCWS

UDPATE: 11:25 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a blaze burning in the hills above West Kelowna has been mapped at four hectares.

More resources are heading to the fire with 23 ground crew members now assigned to the blaze.

Three helicopters that were previously grounded due to poor visibility and smoke are now back in the sky and working the fire.

The blaze is displaying rank three behaviour, which is a moderate surface fire, with a few pockets of rank four, which is a vigorous surface fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The fire is about 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna.

Photo: BCWS

ORIGINAL 9:55 a.m.

Eighteen firefighters are working on the small wildfire burning in the hills above West Kelowna Wednesday morning, but helicopters are unable to assist due to the smoky conditions.

The fire, which is currently estimated at 0.5 hectares, was first discovered 6 p.m. Tuesday near McDougall Creek, burning in the hills about seven kilometres northwest of West Kelowna.

Tuesday evening, eight firefighters and two helicopters fought the newly discovered fire. But due to the smoky conditions limiting visibility across the region Wednesday, helicopters are unable to assist Wednesday morning.

Fire information officer Taylor Wallace says up to three helicopters will be assigned to the fire if visibility clears up.

The fire is classified as “out of control,” but Wallace had no information about the fire's current behaviour.