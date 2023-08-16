Fire above West Kelowna doubles in size, ash falls in city

Photo: Colin Dacre A view of the plume of smoke from the McDougall Lake wildfire on the evening of August 16, 2023.

UPDATE: 9:23 p.m.

The McDougall Creek wildfire doubled in size in just a matter of hours.

It is now listed at 64 hectares. That’s up from 32 hectares in the late afternoon. It's now also listed as a wildfire of note by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning approximately 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna and remains out of control. It’s unclear if crews will be stationed on the fire overnight.

“We did have crews responding throughout the day, supported by five helicopters. Again visibility was the biggest challenge on that fire just due to the smoke in the area,” said BC Wildfire Service fire information office Kyla Preto.

“At this time I would love to give a shout out to all of our crews and all the other people that are working really hard on these fires,” added Preto. “All of the local governments who are being mindful of their communities and ensuring everyone stays safe. And thanking the public for their continued support and for continuing to call in wildfires that they see.”



UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

Ash, burnt twigs and other debris has been falling in West Kelowna from the nearby McDougall Creek wildfire.

The plume of smoke from the fire is clearly visible from McDougall Road.

So far, the West Kelowna Fire Department has not deployed any resources to help battle the fire, “but we are in close communication with BC Wildfire,” said fire chief Jason Brolund.

“We are also watching conditions very closely for tomorrow and will be ready,” added Brolund.

Photo: Colin Dacre Ash and other burnt debris was falling in parts of West Kelowna.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

The fire burning in the hills above West Kelowna has grown significantly since it was first discovered Tuesday evening, and it's now estimated to be 32 hectares in size.

The fire's size was estimated at four hectares Wednesday morning, but the BC Wildfire Service says staff were able to get a better idea of its size during a flight this afternoon.

Twenty-three firefighters remain working on the fire, along with support from five helicopters. Visibility continues to challenge the firefighting efforts, as smoke blankets the entire Okanagan Valley.

The fire is displaying Rank 3 and 4 behaviour – a "moderate to highly vigorous surface fire." It's burning about 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna.

Fire Information Officer Kyla Preto was unable to say whether crews would be working to fight the fire through the evening.

UDPATE: 2:40 p.m.

Fire crews continue to fight the wildfire burning in the hills above West Kelowna, as three helicopters bucket water on it from the Rose Valley Reservoir.

Video taken from the Rose Valley Regional Park Wednesday afternoon shows a helicopter filling up its bucket. Smoke across the region initially grounded the air support Wednesday morning, but the three helicopters are now assisting.

"They're able to fly a bit lower than where the smoke has been, so they've been able to get in there and support crews on the ground," said Fire Information Officer Taylor Wallace.

Twenty-three firefighters are working on the ground Wednesday, fighting the four-hectare fire. The blaze has been displaying Rank 3 behaviour, with a few pockets of Rank 4.

It was first discovered Tuesday evening.

Photo: BCWS

UDPATE: 11:25 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a blaze burning in the hills above West Kelowna has been mapped at four hectares.

More resources are heading to the fire with 23 ground crew members now assigned to the blaze.

Three helicopters that were previously grounded due to poor visibility and smoke are now back in the sky and working the fire.

The blaze is displaying rank three behaviour, which is a moderate surface fire, with a few pockets of rank four, which is a vigorous surface fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The fire is about 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna.

Photo: BCWS

ORIGINAL 9:55 a.m.

Eighteen firefighters are working on the small wildfire burning in the hills above West Kelowna Wednesday morning, but helicopters are unable to assist due to the smoky conditions.

The fire, which is currently estimated at 0.5 hectares, was first discovered 6 p.m. Tuesday near McDougall Creek, burning in the hills about seven kilometres northwest of West Kelowna.

Tuesday evening, eight firefighters and two helicopters fought the newly discovered fire. But due to the smoky conditions limiting visibility across the region Wednesday, helicopters are unable to assist Wednesday morning.

Fire information officer Taylor Wallace says up to three helicopters will be assigned to the fire if visibility clears up.

The fire is classified as “out of control,” but Wallace had no information about the fire's current behaviour.