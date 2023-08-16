23 firefighters responding to wildfire above West Kelowna Wednesday

Photo: BCWS

UDPATE 11:25 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a blaze burning in the hills above West Kelowna has been mapped at four hectares.

More resources are heading to the fire with 23 ground crew members now assigned to the blaze.

Three helicopters that were previously grounded due to poor visibility and smoke are now back in the sky and working the fire.

The blaze is displaying rank three behaviour, which is a moderate surface fire, with a few pockets of rank four, which is a vigorous surface fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The fire is about 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna.

Photo: BCWS

ORIGINAL 9:55 a.m.

Eighteen firefighters are working on the small wildfire burning in the hills above West Kelowna Wednesday morning, but helicopters are unable to assist due to the smoky conditions.

The fire, which is currently estimated at 0.5 hectares, was first discovered 6 p.m. Tuesday near McDougall Creek, burning in the hills about seven kilometres northwest of West Kelowna.

Tuesday evening, eight firefighters and two helicopters fought the newly discovered fire. But due to the smoky conditions limiting visibility across the region Wednesday, helicopters are unable to assist Wednesday morning.

Fire information officer Taylor Wallace says up to three helicopters will be assigned to the fire if visibility clears up.

The fire is classified as “out of control,” but Wallace had no information about the fire's current behaviour.