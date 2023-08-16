18 firefighters responding to wildfire above West Kelowna Wednesday

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Smoke in the hills above West Kelowna Tuesday evening.

Eighteen firefighters are working on the small wildfire burning in the hills above West Kelowna Wednesday morning, but helicopters are unable to assist due to the smoky conditions.

The fire, which is currently estimated at 0.5 hectares, was first discovered 6 p.m. Tuesday near McDougall Creek, burning in the hills about seven kilometres northwest of West Kelowna.

Tuesday evening, eight firefighters and two helicopters fought the newly discovered fire. But due to the smoky conditions limiting visibility across the region Wednesday, helicopters are unable to assist Wednesday morning.

Fire information officer Taylor Wallace says up to three helicopters will be assigned to the fire if visibility clears up.

The fire is classified as “out of control,” but Wallace had no information about the fire's current behaviour.