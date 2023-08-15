Helicopters, air tankers respond to wildfire north of West Kelowna

Photo: Nicholas Johansen BC Wildfire Service are responding to a new wildfire north of West Kelowna.

Helicopters and air tankers have been dispatched to a new wildfire located northwest of West Kelowna.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered at 6 p.m. Tuesday near McDougall Creek and is estimated to be less than a hectare in size.

Kyla Preto, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said crews have been sent to fight the wildfire.

“We do have four personnel being supported by two helicopters and air tankers,” Preto said.

At this time, the cause of the wildfire is listed as under investigation.