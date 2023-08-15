217392
West Kelowna  

Helicopters, air tankers respond to wildfire north of West Kelowna

Fire north of West Kelowna

- | Story: 441942

Helicopters and air tankers have been dispatched to a new wildfire located northwest of West Kelowna.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered at 6 p.m. Tuesday near McDougall Creek and is estimated to be less than a hectare in size.

Kyla Preto, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said crews have been sent to fight the wildfire.

“We do have four personnel being supported by two helicopters and air tankers,” Preto said.

At this time, the cause of the wildfire is listed as under investigation.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News