Bridge traffic into West Kelowna at a crawl

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 4:27 p.m.

Motorists say the delays are being caused by a vehicle fire at the side of the highway.

A passing driver tells Castanet emergency crews were on scene and the fire was out as of 4:15 p.m.

Drivers should expect significant delays while travelling into West Kelowna while the backlog clears.

ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.

Highway 97 is backing up in a big way heading over the bridge into West Kelowna.

Traffic is crawling from around the Horizon Drive intersection in West Kelowna all the way into Kelowna's downtown.

Details of the reason for the backup are not clear, but a photo sent to the Castanet newsroom shows a small plume of smoke coming from the side of the highway.

