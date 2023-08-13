Great horned owl stares down magpie in backyard tree

Contributed

Here’s something you don’t see every day.

A great horned owl was being harassed by some magpies in a tree in a West Kelowna backyard Sunday afternoon.

Linda, who lives on Apple Way Boulevard, shared photos and a video with Castnet showing the magnificent bird high up in a pine tree in her backyard.

A magpie hopped onto a branch right next to the owl and they stared at each other for a few second before the smaller bird moved lower down the tree and started chattering at raptor. Another magpie can be heard also trying to harass the larger predator. The owl seemed unphased by the magpies and after a few moments, turned away and went back to napping on the branch.

The great horned owl is one of the most widespread owl species in B.C. but it’s rare to see them in the daytime because of their nocturnal habits and excellent camouflage.