Planned outage taking longer than expected, 439 residents without power in West Kelowna

Photo: BC Hydro

A number of residents of the Rosevalley neighbourhood in West Kelowna are without power and have been since 7:30 a.m. this morning.

One West Kelowna man tells Castanet BC Hydro's schedule for the outage was supposed to last only until 5:30 p.m., however, BC Hydro's latest update indicates power should be restored around 10 p.m. Saturday.

With temperatures in the high to low thirties today, it's been a hot and stressful day for people impacted by the outage.

"Its a major inconvenience for a lot of people. We understand and appreciate their work but time is important, especially when you have a family to feed, bathe, and get to bed. I speak for a lot of residents here," said resident Steven Francis.

439 customers are without power and according to the BC Hydro website, its affecting people in the area east of Bartley Rd, North of McDougall Rd, West of Westlake Rd.

Crews are on site working hard to solve the issue of this planned outage.

Castanet has reached out to BC Hydro for comment and will update the story when more information is available.