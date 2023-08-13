West Kelowna woman turns 100, talks exercise and staying busy

Age is just a number.

A West Kelowna woman is spending the weekend celebrating quite the milestone with family and friends.

Betty Gold turned 100 years young on Sunday, a feat not many of us get to accomplish.

"I feel alright if I could move around a little better like I used to do, but I guess when you’re 100 you can’t do it," she told Castanet, explaining she and a friend talked in the 70s about reaching the age of 100.

"But of course she passed away four years ago, and that’s the only time I’ve thought about 100."

Moving to the Okanagan from Alberta in 1975, Gold retired, found a house in West Kelowna, and started looking for things to keep her busy.

Looking back on her life in the Okanagan, Gold tells Castanet she’s a proud founder of both the West Kelowna seniors slo-pitch, as well as the West Kelowna Legion, where she’s the longest standing member.

“I’ve been alone a long time, and so I took up aquafit and I took up playing ball when I came out here in 1975. We started a ball team with the seniors and we started the Legion up. We had no Legion, so eight of us got together and started a Legion and we got things going. It was really fun then and I really enjoyed sports. I believe in exercising, and I think that’s what’s kept me going all these years,” Gold continued.

Betty makes sure she attends her aquafit class twice a week to stay active, and she still spends time once a week at the seniors centre to catch up with friends.

“I don’t do much anymore. I do a little house work, I always keep my kitchen clean and do all that, the bathrooms. I do that every morning, so that keeps me going.”

Betty will have her hands full on her birthday weekend as her family planned to take her to the Legion for a celebration with her friends on Saturday, followed by lunch and birthday cake at the golf course on Sunday.