Neighbours help fight overnight hedge fire in West Kelowna

Residents knocked down a hedge fire in West Kelowna Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the incident on the 3100 block of Allison Place.

The fire was discovered on a pedestrian access trail between Allison Place and Sunnyside Roads.

The fire was approximately 10x5 feet in size and was being fought with garden hoses by neighbours when fire crews arrived on scene.

There was no extension to the properties on either side of the trail, and its cause is under investigation.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded with three engines, two safety officers, and a command unit.