Boil water notice issued for West Kelowna's Sunnyside/Pritchard system

Photo: City of West Kelowna A new boil water notice is in effect for users of the Sunnyside/Pritchard water system.

Another boil water notice has been issued in West Kelowna.

The city, in consultation with Interior Health, has upgraded a water quality advisory issued on May 26, to a boil water notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Service Area. The advisory was prompted by a rise in total coliform readings at the Okanagan Lake water intake.

You can check if your home is in affected by clicking on the city's interactive map.

The boil water notice means that everyone in the affected area should bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking or using for food preparation, washing dishes or brushing your teeth.

Residents can also seek an alternative safe source of water or fill up clean containers at the bulk filling station at the corner of Shannon Lake and Asquith roads.

Construction is nearing completion on the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant. Currently, crews are installing watermains to connect Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates.

Over the next month, crews will complete reservoir connections, watermain tie-in work and road paving. During the work, traffic pattern changes are in effect on Menu Road and Westlake/Parkinson Road.

The plant is scheduled to be complete this fall. More details are available here.