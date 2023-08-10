Glenrosa residents put pressure on Airbnb over neighbour with concerning criminal conviction

Photo: Cindy White

A number of people who live near Glenrosa Elementary school are questioning why it took so long for a listing to be removed from Airbnb after they raised the alarm months ago about a man with a concerning criminal record living on the property.

Ross James King was found guilty of two counts of committing an indecent act in a public place in Campbell River on January 31, 2020.

According to neighbours, King moved into Glenrosa in 2020 and not long after his wife launched the Airbnb. It wasn’t until months later that they learned of his previous conviction.

He was again charged on May 9 with committing an indecent act in a public place in relation to an incident on March 19, 2023 in West Kelowna.

He was released on an undertaking including conditions that he not directly or indirectly communicate with anyone under the age of 18, according to court documents.

A group of concerned residents who contacted Castanet said they were told about the undertaking condition by a bail supervisor with visited the neighbourhood. That’s when they started to track the man's actions towards children in Glenrosa.

One woman contacted Airbnb several times with concerns about a short-term rental being operated by Ross and his partner, because many of those who stayed at the property were families with children.

Castanet reached out to Airbnb about the complaints and was told that the host has been removed from the platform and that the listings were previously deactivated earlier this summer.

“The safety of our community is a priority, and we investigate concerns brought to our attention. In line with our policies, the account has been removed from the platform,” said a statement from the company.

A spokesperson added that Airbnb enforces policies on who can use Airbnb, "including those with convictions for offences that may indicate an increased safety risk to our community.” People who have an urgent concern can speak directly with a representative through the Neighbourhood Support Line.

Despite the listings being removed, a woman who lives nearby says she still sees people showing up with suitcases and believes the suite is still being rented out. “They know the law better than us,” she said.

She plans to contact the principal of Glenrosa Elementary school to discuss how to ensure children who have to walk right by his house don’t come in contact with King during the upcoming school year.

Another resident who contacted Castanet said, “The community of Glenrosa is livid that this man can live so close to a school.”

King’s next court appearance on the West Kelowna charge of committing an indecent act in a public place is scheduled for August 29, 2023 for arraignment.