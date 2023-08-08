One person killed in crash on Okanagan Connector early Sunday

Photo: Contributed Emergency personnel at the scene of a fatal collision on the Okanagan Connector early Sunday morning.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal single vehicle crash on the Okanagan Connector over the long weekend.

Emergency crews were called on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 12:30 a.m. for the crash on Highway 97C near the Trepanier Road offramp. The BC Coroners Service also attended.

The initial police investigation suggests a westbound green Volkswagen Golf rolled into the oncoming lanes of traffic. One person was killed and others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses to the aftermath of the collision told Castanet that it appeared to be a car full of young people. Police did not disclose the age or gender of the deceased person.

BC Highway Patrol's Kelowna division continue to investigate. Speed and impaired driving have not been ruled out.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash camera video of the green Volkswagen Golf driving prior to the collision, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol – Kelowna at 250-491-5354.