Stolen baby bunnies returned with a note in West Kelowna

Photo: Tamara Christy Two baby bunnies stolen from a West Kelowna backyard were returned on Monday

A West Kelowna woman has her baby bunnies back.

Two of the fluffy little kits were taken from their hutch outside Tamara Christy’s home around 1:30 a.m on Friday. Part of what happened was captured on her backyard CCTV cameras.

She posted on social media asking for help and shared her story with Castanet. Christy said she believed the culprit was a woman.

"We unfortunately do not have footage of her actually taking them, just footage of her in our yard with a flashlight, and you can see her in another shot where the hutches are with her light. Since posting our footage, she came forward confessing it's her on the video but claiming she didn't take them and refusing to return them," Christy explained on Sunday.

Then on Monday, she found a box outside her front door with the two bunnies inside. Christy said no one knocked and her dogs didn’t bark. “Either way, I’m just happy she did the right thing.”

There was a note left with the box. It reads, “I’m terribly sorry, my child stole your baby rabbits. I found them in their room today and now remember seeing your post of the Glenrosa page, please forgive me.

“They’ve been dealt with and I can assure no further issues should come from them.”

Other than being hungry and thirsty the pair of tiny rabbits appeared to be doing well.

Christy is sending her deepest thanks to everyone who put pressure on the woman to bring the six-week-old babies back to their mama.