Two bunnies stolen from backyard in West Kelowna

Photo: Facebook One of two bunnies stolen.

Tamara Christy is hoping someone will be able to find her stolen bunnies.

The West Kelowna resident says someone came into her yard Friday morning with a flashlight and grabbed her two rabbits.

"I am devastated, to say the least. Please keep your eye open for anyone selling or posting pictures of my two bunnies. They aren't even away from mom yet; this is just wrong and cruel to them," she said.

The start of the incident was captured on Christy's backyard camera.

According to Christy, the theft took place at 1:30 a.m.

The West Kelowna resident believes the suspect is a woman.

"We unfortunately do not have footage of her actually taking them, just footage of her in our yard with a flashlight, and you can see her in another shot where the hitches are with her light. Since posting our footage, she came forward confessing it's her on the video but claiming she didn't take them and refusing to return them," Christy said.

She tells Castanet she has reached out to the RCMP to start a file.

Christy says RCMP went to the suspect's home.

"They went to her house Friday night to offer her the chance to return them, and we'd not pursue trespassing charges if so, but she clearly didn't."

She says she is waiting to hear back from the RCMP.

"They are six weeks old now, so technically they can survive without mom, but the stress wouldn't have been good for them. My main fear is she dumped them somewhere once she realized we could identify her," Christy added.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more details.