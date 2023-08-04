Police investigating 2nd loading dock fire at West Kelowna business

Photo: Google Street View

West Kelowna may have a fire bug on its hands.

RCMP are again investigating after fire broke out at a second loading dock in a week.

This latest incident Friday afternoon involved the West Kelowna Canadian Tire.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund confirmed the fire, saying it was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

"The fire is under investigation by the RCMP given the recent one nearby," Brolund told Castanet.

The other fire he referenced was a fire at the London Drugs loading dock last Friday that sent large plumes of thick black smoke into the sky, visible from across the city.

RCMP confirmed that fire was suspicious and are investigating.

Brolund meantime says these fires should serve as a reminder to both business and commercial property owners.

"They must do their part to ensure that their businesses are secure and safe," says Brolund.

"This includes combustibles not being left in these areas. They can help reduce the risk of a fire by cleaning up."

A suspicious fire in the loading dock of the West Kelowna WalMart two years ago resulted in an 11-week closure of the store.