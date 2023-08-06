Get FireSmart information at Kalamoir Regional Park next week

Photo: RDCO

It's time to get smart about fire.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is undertaking wildfire mitigation in Kalamoir Regional Park, and on Aug. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the RDCO FireSmart coordinator and park ranger will be in the park to answer questions about the project.

The RDCO's community wildfire protection plan identified Kalamoir Regional Park as high priority for fuel treatment.

According to RDCO, this will help manage fire risk levels in the park, decreasing the amount of combustible material to reduce fire risk and wildfire intensity. Treatments include a range of actions including hazardous tree and debris removal, thinning, and prescriptive burns, among others.

RDCO wants to remind people visiting the park that smoking, vaping and open flames are not allowed at any time. Due to continued hot and dry conditions, the regional district reminds visitors to use caution and be aware of fire prevention and safety requirements when in regional parks throughout the summer.