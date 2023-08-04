Boil water notice issued for West Kelowna Estates

Photo: City of West Kelowna

A boil water notice has been issued for the West Kelowna Estates water system.

Interior Health and the municipality says there is an unacceptable level of total coliform and E.coli at the Lake Okanagan intake.

The water system has been under a lesser water quality advisory since May 10.

Under a boil water notice, everyone must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water.

An interactive map of water notices in West Kelowna is here.