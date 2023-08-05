West Kelowna seeks feedback on housing strategy

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna wants to hear your thoughts to help inform the future of housing in West Kelowna.

The city has prepared its first housing strategy to address local housing needs through achievable and collaborative policies and actions.

The draft housing strategy identifies a set of strategies and actions to improve housing throughout the community.

The draft housing strategy is now open for public input. The draft strategy is here.

It states West Kelowna will need to add 1,816 units of housing by 2031 to keep up with growth. The plan places a priority on purpose-built rentals — which only make up 4% of dwellings in the city, compared to 9% across B.C.

Smaller housing units, non-market rental, complex care and attainable home ownership are also all areas of focus.



In the fall, results of what the city has heard in the survey will be compiled and shared with the community prior to council's consideration of adoption of the plan.