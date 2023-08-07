West Kelowna drivers warned about temporary changes

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna will be making temporary traffic pattern changes in Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates after the August long weekend.

Construction crews will shift to the next stages of work on Westlake and Menu Rd. to complete reservoir connections, watermain tie-in work and installation of watermains to connect to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

Starting in Sunnyside on Tuesday, Aug 8 until Friday, Aug 25, Bluepoint Construction crews will be working to complete the final section of watermains to connect to the Menu Road Reservoir.

A single lane with alternating traffic will be in effect on Menu Rd. from Topham Rd. to the Menu Reservoir from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

After completion of the watermains, a second contractor will be completing improvements to the pump station and reservoir to prepare the Sunnyside System for water from the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

Menu Road: Single-lane alternating traffic pattern from Topham Road to the Menu Road Reservoir

Photo: Contributed

While this work is underway, motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 10 minutes to accommodate crews and equipment working in the area.

Paving of Menu Road is scheduled to be complete by early September. A detailed schedule will be shared with the community in advance of paving work.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the first of two temporary road closures will come into effect from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Ogden Road and Boucherie Road intersection to allow for watermain tie-in work.

During this single-day closure, the Ourtoland Road/Trevor Drive/Guidi Road detour will be in effect. Construction work for the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway and road upgrades on Boucherie Road will continue and will not be impacted by watermain tie-in work.

The final temporary closure of Ogden Road is anticipated to be in effect in September. More information including a detailed schedule will be shared with the community prior to the road closure.

Ogden Road detour – Aug. 15

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna Estates updates:

In West Kelowna Estates, crews will shift to paving work on Wednesday, Aug 16 on Westlake Rd. from West Kelowna Rd. to Parkinson Rd.

Road paving will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes to accommodate crews and equipment working in the area.

Westlake Road paving area:

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Westlake Road residents are encouraged to park outside the paving area to avoid delays while the asphalt cures.

The contractor will work directly with residents located within the work area to ensure continued access to homes and driveways while paving work is underway.

Work in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood includes tying in the new watermains to the Blackwood Reservoir, drainage upgrades, street lighting and active transportation improvements, which include a 700-metre bike lane and a delineated path from West Kelowna Road to Pettman Road.

Parkinson Road: Single-lane alternating traffic pattern from Westlake Road to 1406 Parkinson Road

Photo: Contributed

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through construction areas, give extra space for roadside workers and follow directions of traffic control personnel.

Cyclists should follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone. Access for emergency services will always be maintained.

The construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.

All transmission mains construction work is scheduled to be complete this fall, prior to completion of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.