Don Adler to headline this week's Music in the Park

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Another Music in the Park is set to take place this Friday in West Kelowna.



Free concerts run every Friday evening until Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway.



Local psychedelic art rock band nightshades will be opening Friday’s show, while Don Adler hits the stage as the headlining act.

Adler is a renowned guitarist and award winning performer, having been recognized with a B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame StarMeritus award in 2021.



The emerging artist will hit the stage at approximately 6:40 p.m., followed by the opening act at 7:00 p.m. and the headliner at 8 p.m.



Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and settle in to enjoy an evening of live music.

Guests can grab a bite to eat at the food trucks, and drop by the fun zone for games and activities.



Main parking is available on Westbank First Nation lands off Carrington Court and at the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Ingram Road.

To find the full Music in the Park schedule along with information on parking and the food trucks that will be on site, visit westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.