Major emergency response for West Kelowna cyclist with medical issue who later died

Photo: File photo

Emergency crews responded to a serious incident at the Smith Creek bike trails in West Kelowna on Friday night, where police say one cyclist died.

Ambulances, paramedics, RCMP and the West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded.

RCMP confirmed a man was out on a bike ride and it appears he had a medical issue and passed.

There are no criminal concerns at this time, and police say the BC Coroner is the lead investigator for the file.

Castanet has reached out to BC EHS and the BC Coroners Service for more information.