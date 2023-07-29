RCMP investigating suspicious fire at West Kelowna London Drugs

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE: Saturday, July 29, 10:08 a.m.

The fire on the outside of the London Drugs on Louie Drive Friday evening has been confirmed to be suspicious by RCMP.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the fire is still under investigation.

"Investigators are working with very little evidence. The report suggests no suspect, no surveillance or witnesses," he added.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) initially responded to a reported truck on fire in the loading bay of the West Kelowna London Drugs store around 6 p.m.

WKFR said first arriving crews saw that there was no truck in the bay, but a pile of debris in the bay was burning vigorously and reaching up the building’s exterior wall.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, preventing the fire from spreading into the store itself.

The fire burned the rubber bumpers around the loading bay dock.

Staff at the store told Castanet the fire was clearly suspicious and suggested a torch or accelerant may have been used, give how quickly the blaze erupted.

UPDATE: Friday, July 28, 6:55 p.m.

Damage is visible on the outside of the London Drugs on Louie Drive after a fire broke out early Friday evening.

RCMP and the West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the loading dock, extinguishing the fire before it could spread to more of the building.

WKFR chief Jason Brolund said two engines and nine members of the department helped knock down the blaze.

Initial damage appears to be on just the rubber bumpers around the loading bay dock.

"They were successful in stopping the fire before it made its way into the store, which was a good thing," Brolund added. "I understand there's some light smoke in the store now."

There were no injuries, and the store was evacuated without incident.

The fire is out and the fire investigators are now on scene. The fire is believed to be human-caused.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Photo: Contributed

ORIGINAL: Friday, July 28, 6:03 p.m.

There is a significant emergency services presence in West Kelowna, near the London Drugs on Louie Drive.

Separate photos sent to Castanet show thick, black smoke coming from the area while police block the roadway adjacent to the strip mall.

No details on the incident are available.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.