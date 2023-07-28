Loading bay at West Kelowna London Drugs goes up in flames

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE: 6:55 P.M.

Damage is visible on the outside of the London Drugs on Louie Drive after a fire broke out early Friday evening.

RCMP and the West Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the loading dock, extinguishing the fire before it could spread to more of the building.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue chief Jason Brolund said two engines and nine members of the department helped knock down the blaze.

Initial damage appears to be on just the rubber bumpers around the loading bay dock.

"They were successful in stopping the fire before it made its way into the store, which was a good thing," Brolund added. "I understand there's some light smoke in the store now."

The fire is out and the fire investigators are now on scene. The fire is believed to be human-caused.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Photo: Contributed

ORIGINAL 6:03 p.m.

There is a significant emergency services presence in West Kelowna, near the London Drugs on Louie Drive.

Separate photos sent to Castanet show thick, black smoke coming from the area while police block the roadway adjacent to the strip mall.

No details on the incident are available.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.