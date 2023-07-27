West Kelowna family in search of a kidney for grandfather

Meet Ken Taylor.

Ken is a West Kelowna man currently living with polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary disorder in which clusters of cysts develop within kidneys, causing them to enlarge and lose function over time.

“It shows up when someone is about 40 years old. I just happened to be in for an exam at the doctor’s office. When they were doing an ultrasound, and I think they probably slipped down a little further than they planned to and noticed that the kidneys were quite enlarged,” he said.

“My kidney function is down to around nine per cent and I am to the point now where dialysis will be necessary. And I know in the next couple of weeks I have to go into the hospital and probably talk with the renal doctors and basically make a choice of how I want to deal with the dialysis."

Now taking at least 12 different medications a day, his wife Ann tells Castanet the health of her husband has drastically declined over the past three months.

“It’s quite bad because he physically can’t do anything. I do all the work around here, all the yard work, he can’t even walk up the stairs and he has to have a nap because he’s out of breath. The things he used to do, he can’t do anymore," said Ann.

With nobody in his family being the right fit to donate, Ken has been forced to look elsewhere, hoping someone will come along with the perfect match for a kidney transplant.

“I’ve always know my grandpa to be very athletic, very selfless with the community, his friends, his family, and seeing this disease slowly progress over the years has been really tough on us because he is always willing to help out and he loves to be active. So seeing him decline in that aspect is really hard because there’s nothing we can do except spread the word on donating kidneys." said his granddaughter Taylor Nicholson.

Last year in B.C. there were 74 donations of a kidney by a living person with a further 209 coming from deceased donors. The transplant wait list was 527 people long last year for all types of organs, according to BC Transplant.

You can register to become a organ donor in a few minutes online. Information on the living donor program is here.