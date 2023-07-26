Grand opening of Julia's Junction is set for Monday

Photo: Facebook

The grand opening date for West Kelowna's first fully accessible and inclusive playground has been set.

The much anticipated opening of Julia's Junction will take place Monday, July 31 at 11 a.m. Construction of the playground began back in the spring at Westbank Town Centre Park.

The playground is the brainchild of Melissa Grassmick, whose daughter Julia has required the use of a wheelchair after a blood clot that compressed her spine when she was 17 months old left her paralyzed from about the waist down.

She began fundraising for the project in January of last year and recently hit the $850,000 required for its construction.