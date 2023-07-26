West Kelowna Fire involved in high angle rescue at Bear Creek Provincial Park

Photo: Cindy White
Bear Creek Provincial Park
UPDATE 3:15 p.m.
The West Kelowna Fire Department and multiple RCMP cruisers are on the scene at Bear Creek Provincial Park.
Hikers tell Castanet a man wandered off trail with his dog and is trapped down a canyon.
It's unknown if the hiker or dog have Injuries at this time.
The West Kelowna Fire Department is conducting a high angle rescue.
ORIGINAL: 2:54 p.m.
The West Kelowna Fire Department says they are on the scene of a high-angle rescue in Bear Creek Provincial Park.
Deputy Chief Brent Watson tells Castanet that one person and their dog are stranded on a steep slope above a cliff.
More details to follow.
Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.