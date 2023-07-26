Crews rescue Texas man and dog from Bear Creek Provincial Park

Cindy White

UPDATE 6:05 p.m.

The rescued man is Mike O’Neil from Cyprus Texas.

He and his wife, Paula, were hiking on the unfamiliar trails when they became separated.

Mike said he made some poor decision and ended up down by the water at the bottom of the canyon. Then he discovered he couldn’t climb back out because the terrain was just too treacherous.

O'Neil and dog Willow walked out under their own steam after being pulled to safety by West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

Paula said she was looking forward to relaxing over a glass of wine after their Okanagan adventure.

UPDATE: 3:41 p.m.

A man and his dog were brought to safety Wednesday by the West Kelowna Fire Department after wandering 40 feet down a canyon.

The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. at Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Deputy fire chief Brent Watson says no injuries were reported.

The man was reportedly from Texas and was hiking with his wife when they got separated.

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution out on the trails, especially in areas with loose footing and near steep slopes.

UPDATE: 3:32 p.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department has started their rescue operation at Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Bredin says the crews have secured the hiker and his dog.

"We were paged to a hiker in distress outside the second lookout of Bear Creek Canyon. They were approximately 40 feet down the bank outside the fence area. We have lowered two ropes over the bank with a rescuer to secure the patient and their dog, and then we will bring them up safely."

Bredin tells Castanet that the man and his dog have been stuck down the canyon for roughly half an hour.

It's expected that the rescue will wrap up quickly.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department and multiple RCMP cruisers are on the scene at Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Hikers tell Castanet a man wandered off trail with his dog and is trapped down a canyon.

It's unknown if the hiker or dog have Injuries at this time.

The West Kelowna Fire Department is conducting a high angle rescue.

ORIGINAL: 2:54 p.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department says they are on the scene of a high-angle rescue in Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Deputy Chief Brent Watson tells Castanet that one person and their dog are stranded on a steep slope above a cliff.

More details to follow.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.