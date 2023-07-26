Mt. Boucherie Winery calls foul on council decision against short-term rental

Photo: Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery

The owner of Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery is shaking its head at a recent decision by West Kelowna council to deny its request for short-term rentals at two homes adjacent to the winery.

The winery sought a two-year temporary use permit to allow for short-term rentals in two homes without a principle resident on site.

Despite going against the city's bylaw which requires the principal resident be on site, both staff and the Advisory Planning Commission recommended council approve the application.

Council voted 4-3 at its July 11 meeting to deny the application and close the file with councillors Tasha Da Silva and Jason Friesen and Mayor Gord Milson in favour of the application.

Winery CEO Craig McCulloch says in a a news release the vacation rental site VRBO offers no-host rentals and feature a number of West Kelowna rentals contrary to the bylaw.

"We're completely sympathetic to the position of those that want to see short-term accommodations regulated but, in our case, it seems that the councillors were less interested in recognizing the extensive measures we took to address all of their concerns and more interested in performative appearances of cracking down on the issue," said McCulloch.

"We understand there is a housing crisis and we've taken measures to provide affordable long-term rental housing for up to eight of our staff members and their families.

"We feel there is room for our operation to offer a luxury wine tourism experience on the Westside without disturbing neighbourhood residents and while also offsetting any impact on the housing market."

McCulloch says the winery has no intention of offering the two homes on Douglas Road as long-term rentals, adding by rejecting their proposal the city is, in effect, rewarding those operators who are operating illegally thus not solving the actual problem.

During the debate around the council table, Coun. Rick de Jong noted a vote several years ago which subdivided the property. He said he would not have voted in favour of that application if he knew a vacation home application would be forthcoming.

"Either rent them long-term or sell them," he said. These are not mortgage helpers and not agri-tourism."

Milson, in supporting the application said he believes it was a reasonable request for a short trial period.

"I believe the winery has put in plans to manage the properties in a very sensitive way to the neighbourhoods."

The winery can reapply if it chooses in six months.